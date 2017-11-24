

Oxford County OPP were called to a crash in Zorra Township around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the collision happened on 37th Line involving a cement truck and SUV.

OPP say both vehicles were travelling along 37th line when they collided.

The driver and passenger of the SUV suffered minor injuries, and were both transported to local hospital.

A four-month-old child inside the vehicle and the driver of the cement truck did not suffer any injuries.

OPP say as a result of the collision approximately 200 liters of diesel fluid spilled onto the roadway and into a nearby drainage ditch.

The Ministry of Environment has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.