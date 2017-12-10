

Perth County OPP are looking for a man who allegedly tried to abduct a 9-year-old in St. Marys.

The boy was walking alone in the area of Station Street and Church Street around 7:35 p.m. Friday.

Police say that’s when a vehicle approached and the male driver offered the boy a ride.

“The child said ‘no thank you’ and tried to walk away,” says OPP Constable Laura Brown. “Then the male exited the vehicle and attempted to grab the boy by the shoulders.”

The boy was able to get away and returned home.

Police say the man was seen driving westbound on Station Street.

The driver is described as an older white man with a deep voice and average build. Police say he was driving a dark-coloured SUV.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the alleged incident is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-393-6123, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.