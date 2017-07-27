

The Canadian Press





The OPP is asking residents in Elgin County near St. Thomas to help them find a missing drone.

The police force says one of its operators was running a test flight of the drone in Southwold Township yesterday after the software in the unit had been updated.

But for some reason, the operator lost communication with the drone at about 2 p.m. and also lost sight of it.

The O-P-P said it was searching the area west of St. Thomas.