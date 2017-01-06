

The Canadian Press





Grey Bruce Health Services says rural operating rooms won't close without public consultation.

The C-E-O of Grey Bruce Health says no decision has been made on the future of the operating rooms at the Meaford, Markdale and Southampton hospitals.

There has been some public outcry against what Lance Thurston says is a rumour that Meaford's operating room would close soon.

He says the hospital board is trying to find ways to reduce costs through either expenditure reductions or revenue enhancements to deal with an expected 17-million-dollar budget shortfall in 2020.