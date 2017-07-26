Featured
OpenText announces purchase of U.S. forensic security company
Business software company OpenText has signed a deal to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222 million.
Under the deal, the Waterloo-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.
OpenText says the acquisition is expected to complement its portfolio of software and services and broaden its capabilities.
Guidance Software is based in Pasadena, California.
