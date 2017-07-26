

The Canadian Press





Business software company OpenText has signed a deal to buy Guidance Software in a deal that values the forensic security firm at US$222 million.

Under the deal, the Waterloo-based firm has agreed to pay US$7.10 per share for Guidance Software.

OpenText says the acquisition is expected to complement its portfolio of software and services and broaden its capabilities.

Guidance Software is based in Pasadena, California.