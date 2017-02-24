Featured
Ontario sees first case of viral pig disease in 8 months
Pigs are pictured at a pig barn at an Ontario farm in a handout photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 10:51AM EST
The first case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in almost eight months has been confirmed by Ontario Pork.
The confirmation came yesterday after results came back from a test on Wednesday.
Ontario Pork notes the viral disease was found in a finishing barn in Haldimand-Norfolk County.
The case is the 100th confirmed in the province since January of 2014, and the first since June 30th, 2016, in Huron County.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.