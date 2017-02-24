

The Canadian Press





The first case of Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea in almost eight months has been confirmed by Ontario Pork.

The confirmation came yesterday after results came back from a test on Wednesday.

Ontario Pork notes the viral disease was found in a finishing barn in Haldimand-Norfolk County.

The case is the 100th confirmed in the province since January of 2014, and the first since June 30th, 2016, in Huron County.