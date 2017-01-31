Featured
Ontario sees 30% rise in deceased organ donations
Organ donation paperwork is shown in St. Louis. (AP/Whitney Curtis)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 12:24PM EST
The organization in charge of Ontario transplants says deceased organ donations increased by 30 per cent last year.
Trillium Gift of Life Network says 351 deceased organ donors and 256 living organ donors gave the gift of life to a record 1,302 transplant recipients in Ontario last year.
It says the number of families consenting to organ donation was also up 40 per cent over 2015.
Trillium says it's implemented a number of changes that have led to the increase, including routine notification at 70 designated hospitals, requiring them to refer all potential donation cases to the network.
