

CTV Kitchener





The minimum wage in Ontario is going up again.

On Oct. 1, the province’s minimum wage will be increased from $11.40 per hour to $11.60 per hour. It will then stay at that rate for one year.

Lower minimum pay rates will remain in effect for students under the age of 18 (rising from $10.70 to $10.90 per hour) and liquor servers ($9.90 to $10.10).

Oct. 1 has been the start date for increases to the minimum wage for the past several years.

According to the Ministry of Labour, Ontario’s minimum wage has risen by 70 per cent since 2004.