Featured
Ontario’s minimum wage rising to $11.60 this fall
Canadian dollars in Vancouver, on Sept. 22, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jonathan Hayward)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 3:30PM EDT
The minimum wage in Ontario is going up again.
On Oct. 1, the province’s minimum wage will be increased from $11.40 per hour to $11.60 per hour. It will then stay at that rate for one year.
Lower minimum pay rates will remain in effect for students under the age of 18 (rising from $10.70 to $10.90 per hour) and liquor servers ($9.90 to $10.10).
Oct. 1 has been the start date for increases to the minimum wage for the past several years.
According to the Ministry of Labour, Ontario’s minimum wage has risen by 70 per cent since 2004.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Ontario’s minimum wage rising to $11.60 this fall
- U.S. understands Ontario's importance to auto sector, Wynne says
- University of Guelph officials go door-to-door for mental health outreach
- Pregnant woman says she was attacked in road rage incident
- St. Mary’s General Hospital gets funding for cardiac procedures, intensive care beds