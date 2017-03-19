Featured
Ontario man wanted for first degree murder in boy's death
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
Published Sunday, March 19, 2017 1:39PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 19, 2017 3:45PM EDT
ST.CATHARINES, Ont. -- Niagara Regional Police Service says a 43-year-old man is wanted for first degree murder in connection with the death of his stepson.
Justin Kuijer's seven-year-old stepson Nathan Dumas was found critically injured Friday morning, and died in hospital on Saturday.
Police have not confirmed the cause of death.
Police were already looking for Kuijer in connection with the stabbing of an RBC employee who was sent to hospital on Friday.
St. Catharines police constable Philip Gavin says a Canada-wide warrant for Kuijer will be issued Monday.
