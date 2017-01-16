Featured
Ontario girl subject of Amber Alert found safe, in good health
Alyssa Langille in a Peel police handout photo. (Peel Regional Police / HO)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 16, 2017 11:58AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Police say a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
The Amber Alert, which was issued early Monday morning, said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan around 1:25 p.m. Sunday and then drive off.
Police had described one of the suspects as a South Asian male about 24 years old, 6-feet-2 inches tall with a thin build.
He was wearing an orange coloured turban, grey sweater with cut off sleeves and a green shirt underneath.
Const. Bancroft Wright said the girl was found in good health.
The girl's father told local television station CP24 that his daughter had run away twice before.
He said the girl was with the police and he expected to be reunited with her later on Monday.
An Amber Alert was issued for Alyssa Langille by Peel Regional Police on Monday, January 16, 2017. (Courtesy Peel Regional Police)
