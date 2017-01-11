Featured
Ontario beef producers seeing lower returns
Cattle graze at a farm near Brussels, Ont. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2015. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 4:35PM EST
The president of Beef Farmers of Ontario says producers in the province are facing many challenges.
Matt Bowman says the problems start with low prices. Producers are getting 50 per cent less for their products now that than they were a year ago.
Bowman says one of the many reasons for the low prices is an increase in beef production by the Americans.
He adds the lower prices producers get never seem to translate into lower prices for consumers
