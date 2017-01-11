

The Canadian Press





The president of Beef Farmers of Ontario says producers in the province are facing many challenges.

Matt Bowman says the problems start with low prices. Producers are getting 50 per cent less for their products now that than they were a year ago.

Bowman says one of the many reasons for the low prices is an increase in beef production by the Americans.

He adds the lower prices producers get never seem to translate into lower prices for consumers