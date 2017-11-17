

Police are reminding people to be cautious about giving money to people they meet online after a scammer was able to take a six-figure sum from a Norfolk County woman.

According to the OPP, the woman contacted them last week to say she had given a stranger $220,000 between July and November.

The woman had met the man on social media. Over time, police say, the man started to claim that he needed some emergency funds.

At one point, the woman was told that the man would make her his next of kin and pay her $1 million.

Police say scams of this nature are becoming more common, and people should remember to be careful about giving out personal information or transferring money to people they’ve never met.