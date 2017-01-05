Featured
One week left for Christmas tree collection
This Christmas tree, as pictured, would not be picked up by the Region of Waterloo's waste management crews. For it to be collected, all decorations would have to be removed and it would have to be reachable from the street.
If you live in Waterloo Region and haven’t already put your Christmas tree out to the curb, you have a little more than one week to get it there.
The region’s waste management division says it will continue curbside tree collection until Jan. 13, with pickups occurring after 7 a.m. on regular collection days.
For a tree to be picked up, it must be left in a place reachable from the street, all decorations including its stand must have been removed, and trees taller than 1.8 metres must be cut in half.
Trees left at the curb in plastic bags will not be removed.
