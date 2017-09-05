

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo regional police, paramedics, and the Township of Woolwich fire department were called to a four-vehicle collision south of Elmira Tuesday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Arthur Street South near Scotch Line Road.

Fire officials say four-vehicles collided in a chain-reaction crash and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No word on any charges at this time.