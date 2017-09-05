Featured
One person hurt following chain-reaction crash south of Elmira
Crews were called to a crash on Arthur Street South on Tuesday evening for a four-vehicle collision.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 10:09PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 5, 2017 10:10PM EDT
Waterloo regional police, paramedics, and the Township of Woolwich fire department were called to a four-vehicle collision south of Elmira Tuesday.
It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Arthur Street South near Scotch Line Road.
Fire officials say four-vehicles collided in a chain-reaction crash and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
No word on any charges at this time.