One male arrested, one sent to hospital with serious injuries after altercation on Mooregate Crescent
Police responded to an altercation between two males on Mooregate Crescent in Kitchener, one of them was arrested while the other was sent to hospital with serious injuries. (CTV Kitchener)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 27, 2017 5:54PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating after an altercation between two males on Mooregate Crescent.
Police say that one of the males sustained serious injuries and that an air ambulance was requested.
One of the males was arrested, and the area road will be closed for most of the evening.
Police are still investigating, and if anyone has information they are asked to call police.