One dead in 3-transport-truck crash on 401
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:50AM EST
A fatal crash west of London has closed all three westbound lanes of the 401, west of London.
Elgin County OPP say three tractor trailers were involved in a collision around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened in the westbound lanes between the Union Road exit to Shedden and Iona Road.
Police say one person is dead, while other injuries have not been disclosed.
The westbound lanes continued to be closed Thursday morning, the estimated time of re-opening was not known.
