

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Light rail vehicles aren’t about to start testing on the LRT track after all.

It had been expected that the second vehicle to arrive in the region would be taken out onto the track Thursday for the first time.

Ion officials announced Thursday that the testing had been postponed. No new target date or further explanation was given.

The second vehicle arrived in the region in late September. Unlike the first vehicle, which has sat in a garage in north Waterloo since February, it was said to be in working order.

Bombardier has a contract to manufacture all 14 vehicles for the Ion system, which is scheduled to start passenger service next spring.