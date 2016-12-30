

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Thought you were done with your snow shovel for the year? Think again.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, approximately 10 cm of snow had fallen on Waterloo Region.

Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth and southern parts of Bruce-Grey spent most of the day under a snow squall warning, which was lifted shortly before 6 p.m.

Squalls are smaller and faster-moving then traditional winter storms, but can deposit a lot of snow on the ground in a short timeframe.

Environment Canada was warning that as much as 15 cm of snow could accumulate by Friday night, when the squalls were expected to dissipate.

The City of Kitchener declared a snow event, meaning cars still parked on city streets as of 8 p.m. Friday could be ticketed and/or towed. An exception was made for cars on roads around The Aud, which could remain there until after the crowd from the Kitchener Rangers game had dissipated.

The parking ban is expected to be lifted by 8 p.m. Saturday, allowing on-street parking to resume for New Year’s Eve.

In Waterloo, an overnight parking ban will be in effect from 2:30 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Saturday – meaning even vehicles with on-street parking exemptions won’t be able to park on the roads.

Guelph residents were being asked to move their cars off of city streets by 11 a.m. Friday, which is when plows were expected to hit the roads.

Like in Kitchener, officials in Guelph said they were sending the plows out early so on-street parking could resume before New Year’s parties began.

For Waterloo-Wellington, Environment Canada is forecasting periodic snow totalling about 5 cm of accumulation on Saturday, followed by partly cloudy conditions on Sunday and a chain of rain as temperatures warm up by Monday.