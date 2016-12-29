

CTV Kitchener





Women who take certain omega-3 supplements during pregnancy are significantly less likely to have children who develop asthma at a young age, according to a new study.

The study was conducted by the University of Waterloo and researchers in Denmark.

It involved giving women 2.4 grams of long-chain omega-3 supplements – such as eicosapentaenoic acid and docosahexaenoic acid – during their third trimesters of pregnancy.

The researchers found that children of women who took the supplements were 31 per cent less likely to develop asthma during childhood than children of women who did not.

According to Hans Bisgaard, a professor at the Copenhagen University Hospital, scientists have suspected that there was a link between rising rates of childhood asthma and a lack of those omega-3 supplements in Western diets. This study, he says, “proves that they are definitively and significantly related.”

Waterloo was selected to participate in the project because it has one of the few labs in the world capable of measuring the levels of the two acids in women’s blood.

While the Danish women studied by the researchers resulted in a 31 per cent reduction of childhood asthma, it is believed that the effect could be even greater in North America.

The study has been published in the New England Journal of Medicine.