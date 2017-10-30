

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Despite bigger crowds, this year’s Oktoberfest events resulted in far fewer arrests than in the past.

Waterloo Regional Police say their Oktoberfest unit – which patrols festhalls, the Thanksgiving Day parade and the festival’s three opening ceremonies – made 20 arrests this year.

That number is a sharp decrease from the 38 arrests made during the 2016 edition of the festival, and from the average of 40 arrests per year between 2013 and 2016.

Police call the total of 20 arrests the fewest on record “by a significant margin.”

Additionally, 2017 brought the lowest totals on record for public nuisances and liquor offences, as well as for people being taken from Oktoberfest-related events to holding cells.

Police chalk the decreases up to work done over the past few years to minimize the number of fights and arrests in parking lot outside Oktoberfest venues, as well as festhalls paying more attention to their security and alcohol-serving practices.

Criminal charges laid as a result of Oktoberfest patrols included two counts of mischief and one count apiece of uttering threats, assault, assaulting police and breaking and entering.

Other findings from the Oktoberfest unit’s report include: