Officials identify man who died in Goderich salt mine
Rock salt moves along a conveyor belt towards a crushing unit at the Sifto Salt-Compass Minerals mine in Goderich, Ont., Thursday, December 18, 2008. (Dave Chidley / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:46AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 5:47AM EDT
Police have identified the man who died after an incident at a salt mine in western Ontario over the weekend.
He was 36-year-old Darcy Clancy of Chepstow, east of Kincardine.
Provincial police were called to the Compass Minerals mine in Goderich Saturday morning.
An injured man was brought to the surface and immediately taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A post-mortem examination was scheduled for Monday.
Compass' website describes the Goderich facility as the largest underground salt mine on Earth.
