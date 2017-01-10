

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo Regional Police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of discreditable conduct that was laid under the Police Services Act.

The charge stemmed from an off-duty domestic dispute that occurred at the officer’s home last year.

Constable Jeremy Snyder was initially charged in January of 2016 with assault, mischief and making threats.

The criminal charges against him were withdrawn last June after Snyder entered into a peace bond, meaning he would not face any more action over the accusations as long as he had no unwanted contact with his alleged victim.

The 33-year-old has worked for Waterloo Regional Police for more than a decade.

He has given up 80 hours of pay, is undergoing counselling and anger management and a number of sensitivity programs which are paid for by the service.

Snyder also agreed to not be involved in another domestic dispute or he could risk losing his job.

The charges laid in 2016 were not the first time Snyder was in trouble with the service.

He was also accused of assaulting a woman while off duty four years ago but was acquitted of that charge in 2014.

With reporting by Marc Venema