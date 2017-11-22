

Parts of Waterloo Region woke up to one of the first blasts of winter weather of the season Wednesday morning.

Flurries fell on the region during the morning, leaving some areas with snow covering the ground.

A flash freeze complicated matters further, with black ice showing up on some rural roadways.

On Arthur Street north of Elmira, three separate collisions caused police to close a section of the road. One of the collisions involved a concrete pumping truck rolling over.

Police said drivers should remember to slow down during bouts of winter weather.

Forecasts called for a chance of flurries to continue through Wednesday afternoon, although no significant accumulation was expected.