Thursday must have been a busy day for Waterloo’s building inspectors.

At the beginning of the day, city data showed that 1,490 of the 2,289 student bedrooms expected to be online by September had not been granted occupancy permits.

By Friday, that number was down to 511.

All remaining unfinished units were in a collection of buildings at the corner of Albert and Columbia streets.

Of the 771 bedrooms in that complex, 260 had been declared fit for occupancy as of Friday morning.

Inspection information will be updated over the weekend on the city’s website.