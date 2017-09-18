

CTV Kitchener





A barn fire in Norwich Township is being treated as suspicious.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oxford County OPP were called to the fire on Old Stage Road.

Police said there were no injuries to any people or animals from the fire.

The value of the damage to the barn is not known at this time, according to police.

The fire is currently under investigation and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to assist.