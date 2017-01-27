Featured
Norovirus outbreak ends at St. Marys Memorial Hospital
St. Marys Memorial Hospital stops admitting in-patients due to a gastrointestinal outbreak on January 20, 2017.
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 1:23PM EST
Regular operations have resumed at St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the Town of St. Marys.
Since Jan. 17, the hospital’s inpatient unit had been the subject of an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness that was later determined to have been Norovirus.
Several days later, the hospital stopped admitting new non-emergency patients.
The outbreak was declared over on Friday.
