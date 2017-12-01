

CTV Kitchener





Two drivers have been pulled over this week by a vehicle that appeared to belong to police, but didn’t.

There have been reports of the vehicle in both Elgin and Oxford counties.

According to the OPP, the vehicle was spotted Wednesday night in Bayham and Thursday night on Plank Line near Mount Elgin.

In both cases, drivers reported a dark-coloured Pontiac G5 or similar vehicle approaching them with blue and red lights flashing in its front windshield, then driving away.

Police say the vehicle is not theirs, and anyone ever unsure if they are being pulled over by an actual police officer should call 911 to confirm.