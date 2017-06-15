

CTV Kitchener





Remains found at the site of a house fire in Woodstock are not those of a human, police say.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the Kent Street home around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

They arrived to find a fire consuming part of the home, as well as another structure on the property, and a man trying to put the flames out with a garden hose.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, police say, they also found “what appeared to be skeletal remains” in a fire pit.

Investigators later determined that the remains did not belong to a human.

No injuries were reported from the fire.