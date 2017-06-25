

CTV Kitchener





Officials have deemed two fires near Erin Sunday morning as suspicious.

They said they received two calls within the hour of fires not far from one another.

“These fires are about 7/8 of a mile apart and there is no reason for these fires to have started,” said Dan Callaghan, the fire chief of Erin Fire and Emergency Services.

The first fire was at an out building around 8:15 a.m. on Third Line in Erin.

Then around 9 a.m. police received a call to a property on Wellington Road 125, south of Wellington Road 124.

Officials said both buildings were vacant and no injuries were reported in the fires.

“Both seemed suspicious, there was no source of hydro or emission source that we can identify yet,” said Const. Joshua Cunningham with Wellington OPP.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating and the Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified.

There is no estimate on how much damages will cost.



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Krista Simpson