

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Nearly 48 hours after he left a halfway house in Kingston by climbing out a window, David Maracle remains at large.

Maracle, who has convictions for kidnapping, sexual assault and other criminal offences, left the Henry Trail Correctional Facility around 8 p.m. Sunday.

He had finished serving his prison sentence about a year ago, but was staying at the facility because of his status as a long-term offender.

In 1997, in the last of his three attacks, he kidnapped a 14-year-old Brantford girl at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

He is from Six Nations, and news of his disappearance has police in Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations watching out for the 51 year old as well.

Investigators have also been talking to relatives and other people who may know Maracle – however, there have been no confirmed sightings of him since he left the halfway house.

“His whereabouts are still unknown, and we haven’t received any good information leading us to his location,” Det. Const. Steve Sermet of the OPP ROPE squad, which has been tasked with finding Maracle, said Tuesday.

Maracle is described as being aboriginal, 5’10” and 200 pounds, with short, dark hair. He was last seen in green-and-grey cargo pants, a white T-shirt, and a dark jacket or sweater.

Anyone who comes into contact with Maracle should call 911 and avoid approaching him, Sermet said.

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo