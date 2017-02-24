

CTV Kitchener





The federal governing is considering new rules that would make cigarette smoking illegal in apartment buildings, as well as on university campuses.

Additionally, the proposed rules would increase the minimum age at which somebody can purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Currently, tt is estimated that four million Canadians, or about 15 per cent of the country’s population, smokes tobacco.

Health Canada says enacting its proposed new measures could help get that figure below five per cent by 2035.

Regulations on smoking in public have become more and more strict over the past few decades.

Most recently, Ontario banned smoking at public patios, playgrounds and sports fields in 2015.

At this point, the proposals detailed above are only at the stage of a Health Canada discussion paper.

https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/programs/future-tobacco-control/future-tobacco-control.html

The government is seeking public input on the issue between now and April.