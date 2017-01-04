Featured
No foul play suspected in death of man at conservation area
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 8:57PM EST
Huron County OPP say foul play is not suspected in the death of a Goderich man.
Police were called Tuesday after a body was found at Naftel’s Creek Conservation area along Highway 21.
The man has been identified as 62-year-old Nigel Tilley of Goderich.
A post-mortem was completed on Wednesday, and police say foul play is not suspected.
Huron County OPP and the Coroner continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
