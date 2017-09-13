Featured
No foul play suspected in case of man found dead in lake
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, September 13, 2017 3:24PM EDT
Police say the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Erie earlier this week is not considered suspicious.
The body was discovered Monday afternoon by a boater in the Pottahawk Point area, south of Turkey Point.
On Wednesday, police announced that they had identified the body as belonging to a 53-year-old man from Norfolk County.
Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, police said.