No charges laid in a crash that sent a 12-year-old to hospital
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, August 18, 2017 3:10PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 18, 2017 7:05PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a transport truck driver who hit a 12-year-old Cambridge boy while he was riding his bike will not be charged.
Boston Woods was struck Wednesday morning while crossing the Hespeler Road intersection at Can-Amera Parkway.
Woods remains in a Hamilton hospital in serious condition. Friends of the family say he has broken bones and internal injuries.