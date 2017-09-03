

CTV Kitchener





Nine people were taken to hospital Saturday after a car and pickup truck collided near Guelph.

The two vehicles were driving along a dirt road that runs through an open field near Wellington Road 39.

Around 5:30 p.m. the two vehicles crashed head-on.

Of the eight people in the truck, two were sitting in the cab while six others were riding in the bed of the pickup.

A 13-year-old boy, who was sitting in the back of the truck, was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Two people were in the sedan.

The dirt road runs behind several houses and neighbours say they often see ATVs and dirt bikes in the area.

It’s not clear what the two vehicles were doing in the field..

OPP are still investigating and say charges may be pending.