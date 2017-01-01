

CTV Kitchener





Lambton County OPP closed a Point Edward street for more than 9 hours on Sunday as they dealt with a person barricaded inside a home.

But in the end, there was no one inside.

Sarnia Police asked the OPP to go to the Alexandra Avenue home shortly after 4:30 a.m. They say they were looking for speak with a “person of interest in relations to an ongoing criminal investigation.”

OPP say the person inside the home refused to cooperate with police.

The tactical unit, emergency response team and canine unit were called to the scene.

Alexandra Avenue between St. Clair Street and Albert Street was closed and residents were asked to avoid the area.

OPP say they did an extensive search and found no one inside the home.

OPP cleared the area and the road was re-opened just after 2:30 p.m.

The investigation has now been turned over to Sarnia Police.