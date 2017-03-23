

CTV Kitchener





A young driver had a close call in Waterloo Thursday night.

Police say a teen, who just got her G1 license Thursday morning, was driving with her mom in the front passenger seat when she panicked and lost control.

She somehow managed to drive the SUV up the guywire of a hydro pole.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near Rim Park.

The teen’s brother was also in the vehicle at the time and managed to get out the back of the SUV.

But mother and daughter had to wait for firefighters to arrive to make sure the vehicle was stable before they could get out.

Fire officials say this crash could have been much worse because the vehicle was headed toward a nearby pond before it crashed into the pole.

No one was hurt.