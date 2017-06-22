

CTV Kitchener





A veteran Waterloo Regional Police officer has been arrested for the third time this year.

The officer was first arrested in January on charges of assault, assault with a weapon and sexual assault.

They were released from custody with certain conditions, and arrested two weeks later for allegedly breaching one of those conditions.

Police announced Thursday that the officer was arrested again Wednesday night for allegedly breaching court orders.

All of the arrests have occurred in London. Police say the initial charges relate to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.

The officer’s name has not been made public. Police say this is because the initial incident was “family-related” and they do not want to identify the victim in the case. They have said that the officer has been with the organization for 17 years and is assigned to North Division, which covers Waterloo and parts of Kitchener, as a patrol supervisor.

The officer has been suspended with full pay since their January arrest.