New beach volleyball courts coming to Shade’s Mills this summer
A volleyball court is seen at Shade's Mills Conservation Area in Cambridge, where three new beach volleyball courts will be installed this spring.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 4:29PM EST
Visitors to the Shade’s Mills Conservation Area in Cambridge will notice something new near the water this summer.
“We’re going to install three beach volleyball courts for the community and visitors to Shade’s Mills to use – and, of course, our club,” Paul Langan, president of the Scorpions Youth Volleyball Club, said in an interview.
There is already one beach volleyball court at Shade’s Mills. The new courts will replace it.
They will be installed in the same area, and Langan says they will come equipped with “Olympic-quality sand” that will allow the volleyball club to admit more people into its program.
Installing the courts is expected to cost $41,000. Langan says some of that will come from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.
Construction is expected to be complete by the end of May.
