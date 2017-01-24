

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Visitors to the Shade’s Mills Conservation Area in Cambridge will notice something new near the water this summer.

“We’re going to install three beach volleyball courts for the community and visitors to Shade’s Mills to use – and, of course, our club,” Paul Langan, president of the Scorpions Youth Volleyball Club, said in an interview.

There is already one beach volleyball court at Shade’s Mills. The new courts will replace it.

They will be installed in the same area, and Langan says they will come equipped with “Olympic-quality sand” that will allow the volleyball club to admit more people into its program.

Installing the courts is expected to cost $41,000. Langan says some of that will come from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of May.