Want to learn one of Canada’s oldest languages? There’s an app for that.

Staff members from the Six Nations Polytechnic school have helped develop ‘Speak Mohawk,’ an app for Apple and Android devices which teaches its users the Mohawk language.

The app provides users with information on Mohawk words for greetings, numbers, emotions, places and other words, and allows them to play games to test their knowledge.

“So many people want to be able to learn our languages but may not have time to get to a class,” Sara General, a development officer at the school who worked on the app, said in a news release.

“This offers them a way to learn some basic phrases and foundational language on their own time, in a fun and exciting way.”

Staff from the school have already developed a similar app for the Cayuga language.

Six Nations Polytechnic has campuses in Six Nations and Brantford. The school recently began offering degrees in the Mohawk and Cayuga languages.