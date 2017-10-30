

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man suspected in the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl may have been a regular presence in the building where the attack took place, police say.

The girl was attacked Friday night in an apartment building on Patricia Avenue in Kitchener. She was taken to hospital where she was treated for her injuries, which police say are not serious.

Little is known publicly about the man accused of attacking her. Waterloo Regional Police describe him as being white, taller, skinny and clean-shaven, with light brown hair. He was not wearing glasses, but was seen in grey pants, a short-sleeved shirt with green and grey stripes, and grey shoes.

Monday morning, police were knocking on doors around Patricia Avenue, asking people if they recognized the man based on that description or saw anything unusual Friday night.

“I was just very shocked and very concerned,” said one woman, who moved to the building over the weekend.

“It’s sad that someone would do that, especially to a younger child.”

Tara Cowen, who lives in the same building, says the attack led to her and her husband giving their landlord notice that they plan to move away.

“We’re done. We can’t be here anymore,” she said.

Multiple neighbours said that it is normal for kids to play around the buildings without being accompanied by their parents, and that far fewer kids had been doing so since news of the attack broke.

Police say it’s not clear whether the man may have known the girl prior to Friday evening.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy