A Cambridge neighbourhood was evacuated Sunday morning after a car hit a house and a gas meter causing a fire.

“I heard a very loud bang,” said Richard Cunningham. “I thought perhaps the truck had hit something in the intersection but the house shook as well.”

A car had jumped the curb and hit the side of Cunningham’s house.

“I looked outside and saw the car and the man trying to get out from behind his airbag. Then I saw the flames.”

“The fellow just shot across the road and hit the house next door to us,” said witness Terry Miner. “Immediately it – poof – blew up.”

The car had damaged the gas meter, sparking a fire.

Miner rushed over to the driver. “He said he was fine but you could tell he was pretty disoriented.”

The fire damaged both the car and the home.

Homes in a one block radius were evacuated as a precaution.

Residents were allowed to return home after the gas line was turned off and the fire extinguished.

The 82-year-old driver, the only occupant in the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say he lost control of his car while trying to turn left.

He’s been charged with careless driving.

Damage to the home is estimated at $25,000.