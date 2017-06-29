

The Canadian Press





NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for a complete public inquiry into the state of seniors long-term care in Ontario.

The government has already announced an inquiry into the circumstances that led to eight residents in care homes being killed by former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.

But Horwath says the investigation needs to look into staffing levels, funding and safety conditions in care homes.

She says she's heard reports of residents left in bed for 18 hours, and of seniors who don't always get the basic help they need to bathe and change their clothes regularly.