Featured
NDP calls for full inquiry into state of Ontario's long-term care system
Ontario Provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath speaks to the media following the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario's Speech from the Throne, opening the second session of the 41st Parliament of Ontario, in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 12, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 29, 2017 12:28PM EDT
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for a complete public inquiry into the state of seniors long-term care in Ontario.
The government has already announced an inquiry into the circumstances that led to eight residents in care homes being killed by former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer.
But Horwath says the investigation needs to look into staffing levels, funding and safety conditions in care homes.
She says she's heard reports of residents left in bed for 18 hours, and of seniors who don't always get the basic help they need to bathe and change their clothes regularly.
