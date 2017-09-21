

The Canadian Press





Natural gas rates are going down for customers in Ontario on Oct. 1.

The Ontario Energy Board approved new rates for Enbridge, Natural Resource Gas Ltd. and Union Gas.

The average Enbridge customer will see their bill decrease by about $51 a year.

The average Natural Resource Gas customer will pay about $28 less a year.

Average Union Gas customers in the North East region will pay about $66 less a year, South region customers will pay about $51 less and North West customers will see bills decrease by about $21 a year.

The decreases follow increases in the last two quarterly rate approvals for July and April.