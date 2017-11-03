

Craig Wong, The Canadian Press





The economy added 35,300 jobs in October but the unemployment rate crept higher, with more young people looking for work, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The agency said the number of full-time positions swelled by 88,700, while part-time employment dropped by 53,400 jobs.

The unemployment rate increased to 6.3 per cent, up from 6.2 per cent in September.

Locally, Guelph’s unemployment rate hit its highest mark in over three years, ticking upward from 5.8 per cent to 5.9 per cent.

Unemployment also rose in Waterloo Region, from 4.5 per cent to 5.1 per cent, putting it more in line with the numbers seen for most of the year.

Brantford saw its unemployment rate drop from 5.5 per cent to 5.3 per cent, while the unemployment rate in the Stratford-Bruce Peninsula economic region rose from 3.8 per cent to four per cent, despite the region adding 6,200 jobs.

The gain in jobs came amid expectations that the economy has slowed from the torrid pace it set in the first half of the year.

"After modest net job gains through the summer, October's strong result suggest there is still some life left in the economic upswing," Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a note to clients..

The Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate target twice this year, but kept it on hold at its most recent rate decision as it predicted growth would slow in the second half of the year.

"While one single jobs report will not sway the Bank of Canada, officials will no doubt be encouraged by the moderate wage uptick, and the robust private-sector and full-time job gains," Porter wrote.

The "other services" category led the growth in jobs with a gain of 21,400 positions, while the construction industry gained 18,400. Information, culture and recreation industries added 15,300 jobs.

Offsetting those gains, the wholesale and retail trade sector lost 35,900 positions.

Regionally, Quebec posted the largest increase with a gain of 18,400 jobs, while Alberta added 11,900. Manitoba added 4,000 jobs and Newfoundland and Labrador rose by 3,400. Saskatchewan lost 4,000 jobs in October.

Compared with a year ago, employment was up by 308,100 jobs as the number of full-time jobs increased by 396,800 and the number of part-time positions fell by 88,700.

The jobs figures came as Statistics Canada also reported that the country's trade deficit totalled $3.2 billion in September, essentially unchanged from the previous month which was revised to a deficit of $3.2 billion compared with an initial estimate of $3.4 billion.

The trade deficit came as exports fell 0.3 per cent to $43.6 billion in the month, a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

A 10.6 per cent drop in exports of motor vehicles and parts were offset in part by a 7.2 per cent increase in exports of energy products. Prices of exports fell 0.6 per cent, while volumes grew 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, imports fell 0.3 per cent to $46.7 billion as imports of electronic and electrical equipment and parts fell 4.6 per cent and consumer goods fell 1.9 per cent.

Prices of imports fell 1.5 per cent, but volumes increased 1.3 per cent.