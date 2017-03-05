

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Thousands of Muslim Canadians spent the day canvassing neighbourhoods across the country, knocking on doors and handing out flyers in an effort to counter misconceptions about Islam.

They visited more than 100 different cities and towns with hopes of answering any questions Canadians may have about Islam.

More than 60 Muslim youth group members hit the streets in Stratford on Sunday.

The initiative called "Islam understood" is a nationwide campaign with various chapters of the group planning to visit thousands of cities and towns across the country.

“Our model of our community is ‘love for all, hatred for none’ so basically all sort of this, I would say, negativity surrounding Islam is absolutely wrong and we are basically here to rectify that,” said Ehsan Sardar from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association.

Stratford residents said they appreciate the group’s efforts to explain their beliefs.

“We don't know too much about their faith but it's good to know,” said George Raffy a resident.

However, other residents said they felt the initiative was intrusive and unnecessary.

“They may feel just because of their own misconceptions or lack of awareness that it was obtrusive to them, but to me I think it's interesting. I think it's good for our kids to see these sorts of things in our community,” said Aislinn McCauley another Stratford resident.

Those canvassing said they expected to be met with some negativity and say that's exactly why they feel the need to continue with their mission to spread positive aspects about Islam.

The group is also planning an open house at the Stratford Public Library on Saturday, March 11.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carina Sledz