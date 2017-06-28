

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





Friends and family of murder victim Melinda Vasilije were taking to social media to speak out on Wednesday.

Vasilije was found stabbed to death in her apartment on April 28.

Wednesday marked what would have been the young woman’s 23rd birthday.

The Kitchener woman was allegedly killed by her former boyfriend Ager Hasan.

Messages of support were left on the Facebook page "Justice for Melinda" - a page dedicated to Vasilije’s memory.

Some messages marked the woman’s birthday, some expressed support for the family, and some called for her killer to be brought to justice.

Police allege Ager Hasan stabbed Vasilije to death in the early-morning hours of April 28 before fleeing to the United States.

He is still wanted for second-degree murder.

Since his disappearance someone claiming to be Hasan has posted to various social media platforms.

However officials can’t confirm the posts actually came from Hasan.

Regional police say there is no update on the investigation at this point but previously said they have been in contact with him over email.

They continue to encourage Hasan to turn himself in.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto.