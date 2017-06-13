

At least two homes were affected by a fire in a Kitchener neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to West Avenue, near Homewood Avenue, around 8:45 a.m.

Black smoke from the fire was visible from the Conestoga Parkway.

The city’s deputy fire chief tweeted that one of the homes that had caught fire was abandoned.

West Ave update, Fire crews have taken a defensive position on the abandoned home and are interior on the adjacent homes. @CityKitchener — Rob Martin (@DC_RMartin) June 13, 2017

As of 10 a.m., the street was closed as firefighters worked to bring the fire under control.

More details to come.