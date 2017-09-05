Featured
Multiple gunshots fired at home in Kitchener
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 10:26AM EDT
A case in which multiple gunshots were fired at a home in Kitchener’s south end was likely a targeted attack, police say.
According to police, the shots were fired either late Sunday night or early Monday morning at a home on Rittenhouse Road.
No injuries were reported.
Police say they believe the incident was targeted. They want to hear from anyone who has information about the shooting.