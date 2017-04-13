Featured
Multiple collisions on Highway 403 before morning rush
Firefighters work at the scene of a collision on Highway 403 near Middle Townline Road west of Brantford.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, April 13, 2017 7:23AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 8:10AM EDT
It was slow going in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Woodstock and Brantford Thursday morning.
Around 6 a.m., the left lane of the highway was closed in each direction between West Quarter Townline Road and Middle Townline Road due to a tractor-trailer that had left the westbound lanes and ended up in the median.
#Woodstock #Hwy403 Hamilton left lane in both directions is closed at West Quarter Townline Road and Middle Townline Road due to a collision— 511ONWest (@511ONWest) April 13, 2017
An hour later, a multiple-vehicle crash was reported east of Middle Townline Road.
COLLISION: #Hwy403 EB east of Middle Townline Rd #Brant - Multiple vehicles, emergency services enroute. ^jt— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 13, 2017
;As of 7 a.m., eastbound traffic was virtually stopped near West Quarter Townline Road. It started to move, albeit alowly, after 7:30 a.m.
OPP said at 8 a.m. that all eastbound lanes would shortly be closed for about 30 minutes near Middle Townline.
By 10:30 a.m., all lanes had been reopened.
