It was slow going in the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 between Woodstock and Brantford Thursday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the left lane of the highway was closed in each direction between West Quarter Townline Road and Middle Townline Road due to a tractor-trailer that had left the westbound lanes and ended up in the median.

#Woodstock #Hwy403 Hamilton left lane in both directions is closed at West Quarter Townline Road and Middle Townline Road due to a collision — 511ONWest (@511ONWest) April 13, 2017

An hour later, a multiple-vehicle crash was reported east of Middle Townline Road.

COLLISION: #Hwy403 EB east of Middle Townline Rd #Brant - Multiple vehicles, emergency services enroute. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) April 13, 2017

;As of 7 a.m., eastbound traffic was virtually stopped near West Quarter Townline Road. It started to move, albeit alowly, after 7:30 a.m.

OPP said at 8 a.m. that all eastbound lanes would shortly be closed for about 30 minutes near Middle Townline.

By 10:30 a.m., all lanes had been reopened.